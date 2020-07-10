Bars OK in Douglas

The Genoa Bar won’t have to close tonight after the governor released the list of rural counties where bars must close at midnight tonight.

Counties that exceeded two of three criteria were included in the list that were required to close, including Washoe and Lyon counties in Western Nevada.

Douglas only exceeded the criteria for average number of tests per day. Lyon exceeded both that criteria and positive cases.

The criteria are:

Average Number of Tests per Day: this is the average number of cases resulted during the previous week in a county, divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties. Counties that average fewer than 150 tests per day will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.



Case Rate: this is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive and reported over a two-week period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties. Counties with a case rate higher than 100 will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.



Test Positivity: this is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive averaged over a 7-day period, with a 7-day lag, divided by the number of people living in the county. Counties that have a case rate higher than 25 and a test positivity rate higher than 7 percent will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.

Counties that meet two of the three criteria are considered an “Elevated Disease Transmission” county, and will be subject to the restrictions on bars.