Barbecue starts Ruhenstroth house fire

A Friday evening cook-out turned into a house fire in Ruhenstroth, south of Gardnerville.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire 5:20 p.m. at 1870 Colt Lane.

Bystanders extinguished the barbecue that started the blaze, but the fire extended into the attic, according to East Fork Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fogerson.

Engines from the Gardnerville Ranchos, Minden and Sunridge, along with two rescues responded to the fire. Two water tenders were required, since there are no hydrants in Ruhenstroth.

Firefighters had to cut into the attic to extinguish the fire, which was reported knocked down by 6 p.m.

A resident was evaluated for burns as a result of the fire.

Carson City firefighters moved south into Sunridge to help cover while the fire was extinguished.