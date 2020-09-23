Ballots should be in the mail this week

With sample ballots due to arrive in the mail any time this week, the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office is preparing to mail out ballots on Friday to all 36,690 active voters in Douglas County.

“Allowing time for processing, voters should see their ballots before the end of next week,” Election Administrator Dena Dawson said. “If voters don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 2, we’ll be glad to issue a replacement.”

Dawson said voters should email elections@douglasnv.us, call 775-783-6095 or stop by the election tent in person, to request a replacement ballot.

Sample ballots were being processed at the Reno Post Office on Tuesday night and should arrive in Douglas by early next week.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said she expects voter turnout in the mid-90 percent.

Also on the ballot are races for Douglas County district judge, Douglas County Commissioner District 3 and several improvement district seats across the county.

Also on the ballot are three local ballot questions, including deciding the fate of Redevelopment Area No. 2 at Stateline, whether to raise the diesel tax by a nickel and whether to increase sales tax by a quarter-cent to preserve open space.

Voters who want to check the status of their ballot can log in to the Secretary of State’s voter services website and confirm that their ballot has been received, or they can contact their county election office directly.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegevske said voters also have the option to sign up for a service that will an alert via text or email when the voter’s ballot has been received and counted.

To sign up, visit nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/dashboard To check registration, visit govotedouglas.com