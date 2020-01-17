Avalanche claims skier at Alpine Meadows

Rescuers are responding to Alpine Meadows where an avalanche resulted in one confirmed fatality and one serious injury.

Placer County Sgt. Mike Powers said authorities received a report of an avalanche above the Subway Ski Run at around 10:30 a.m.

He said the run is an advanced ski area of the resort.

“At this time there’s no reason to believe that any other area of the resort or Alpine Meadows is in jeopardy,” he said. “We’re scouring the mountain with search and rescue personnel and avalanche dogs in an attempt to locate any other victims.”

Alpine Meadows is located due west of Lake Tahoe near Squaw Valley.