Authorities turn Hard Rock upside down to find missing toddler

A missing 2-year-old girl was located safe after deputies and other law enforcement spent 90 minutes searching the Hard Rock Casino in Stateline.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s mother left the girl and her two teenage sons asleep in her room at 8 a.m.

When she returned two hours later, the sons were still sleeping and the girl was missing.

Deputies responded and reported the circumstances and authorities swarmed the Hard Rock to help search.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the entire Investigations Division responded along with the Tri-Net Narcotics Task force, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The search included a Reverse 911 call to subscribers on both sides of the state line to alert as many people as possible.

The girl was located in a room-to-room search where she was found asleep in an unoccupied hotel room.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all of the allied agencies who responded to help with the search as well as the entire staff of the Hard Rock,” officials said.