Authorities seek middle school vandal

A reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for vandalizing Pau-Wa-Lu Middle Shool on Monday.

The vandal sprayed blue paint throughout the inside and outside of the campus, including doors and windows, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith. He also damaged an employee's laptop. He was in the school at around 5 p.m.

The middle school is located in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The vandal appears to be a male, 9-12 years old with dark collar length hair, wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and light-colored athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 782-5126, Secret Witness at 782-7463 or Sheriff's Investigations at 782-9905.

Callers will remain anonymous.