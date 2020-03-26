Authorities seek man in footwear thefts

A man being sought in connection the theft of several items from an Indian Hills shoe store is being sought by authorities.

shoethief

Authorities are seeking help identifying a man involved with several thefts at Famous Footwear in Indian Hills that occurred earlier this month.

On March 1, the man was reported to the sheriff’s office as having taken multiple items from the store.

He may be involved in shoplifting thefts from other businesses in the center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man has several distinctive tattoos on his neck and behind his right ear described as a “horned creature” and the numbers “0-9.”

Any information on these crimes contact Investigator Steve Schultz at 775-782-9905.