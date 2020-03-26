Authorities seek man in footwear thefts
Authorities are seeking help identifying a man involved with several thefts at Famous Footwear in Indian Hills that occurred earlier this month.
On March 1, the man was reported to the sheriff’s office as having taken multiple items from the store.
He may be involved in shoplifting thefts from other businesses in the center.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man has several distinctive tattoos on his neck and behind his right ear described as a “horned creature” and the numbers “0-9.”
Any information on these crimes contact Investigator Steve Schultz at 775-782-9905.