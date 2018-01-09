Authorities seek man for vandalizing elderly couple’s vehicle

A New Year’s Eve altercation with an elderly couple has Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies looking for a man who vandalized a vehicle.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the argument occurred at about 3:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bed Bath and Beyond located at 911 Topsy Lane.

The couple entered the store and when they came out they saw the man asking around their vehicle before getting back into a newer model Ford dark blue F-150 truck with a matching colored camper shell.

The man drove off before they saw that their vehicle had been keyed.

The man is described as white, in his 50s with gray hair, about 6-feet, 1 inch tall weighing 190 pounds.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Tipsters will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775)782-9927