Authorities seek black Tahoe in possible robbery

A reward in being offered in a possible robbery and attempted abduction of a girl in the Gardnerville Ranchos sometime between Oct. 5 and Tuesday.

A witness told Douglas County investigators that the man driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe was either Hispanic or Native American.

The Tahoe was described as having scratches on the sides, dirty with dark windows.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Dispatch at (775) 782-5126, or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463, or Investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9908. Please reference case numbers 18SO33122/ 18SO33288

Callers will remain anonymous