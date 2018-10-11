 Authorities seek black Tahoe in possible robbery | RecordCourier.com

Authorities seek black Tahoe in possible robbery

Staff Reports

A reward in being offered in a possible robbery and attempted abduction of a girl in the Gardnerville Ranchos sometime between Oct. 5 and Tuesday.

A witness told Douglas County investigators that the man driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe was either Hispanic or Native American.

The Tahoe was described as having scratches on the sides, dirty with dark windows.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call  Dispatch at (775) 782-5126, or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463, or  Investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9908.  Please reference case numbers  18SO33122/ 18SO33288

Callers will remain anonymous

