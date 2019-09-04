5:20 p.m. Update: Jacks Valley fire laying down

Brad Coman took this photo of the Jacks Valley fire cresting the hill between Clear Creek.

Heavy rain helped slow down a fire burning above Jacks Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters reported forward progress of the fire burning north toward Clear Creek was stopped as of 5:19 p.m.

Jacks Valley Road was reopened at 5:15 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Set by a lightning strike near the water tank above Jacks Valley Elementary School, the fire charged up the hill toward Clear Creek.

East Fork and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to the blaze reported at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputies from Douglas County and Carson City worked traffic control on both Jacks Valley and Clear Creek roads.

Parents were allowed in to pick up Jacks Valley students who were attending an after-school program.

A lightning strike also knocked out power to 29 Carson Valley residents, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy reported most of residents were near where a lightning strike hit the base of Kingsbury Grade.

The outage began at 4:07 p.m. and was attributed to damage to NV Energy equipment. According to the power company website power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

Complicating issues was a vehicle collision between a semi and a pickup truck at Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. No injuries were reported.

Previous story: Douglas County Search and Rescue has been called out to notify residents in the Jacks Valley and Clear Creek neighborhoods to be prepared to evacuate.

A thundercell set at least two lightning fires on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the hillside above China Spring Road at about 3:30 p.m.

The fire was accompanied by heavy rain, which helped slow its spread.

An hour later, firefighters headed for Jacks Valley Elementary School for a fire burning near the water tank after a lightning strike there.

East Fork, Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry firefighters responded to both blazes.

Heavy rain and hail have been reported in the storm.