Authorities close Highway 89 near Emerald Bay to search for fugitives from car stop

Authorities are seeking two men, who ran from a car stop on Highway 89 near Emerald Bay.

Eldorado County Sheriff’s deputies performed the stop at the request of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Douglas County deputies were alerted that a 2006 gray Mazda containing two bank robbery suspects and driven by a woman was headed through Stateline.

Reports were the vehicle turned onto Kingsbury Grade, prompting deputies to close the road while they prepared for a felony stop.

But the vehicle turned back around and headed through South Lake Tahoe toward Emerald Bay.

The Mazda was stopped around 3 p.m. and the driver taken into custody, but the men took off into the woods headed for Lake Tahoe.

Highway 89 is closed from Bliss to Sugar Pine state parks in El Dorado County.