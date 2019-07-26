Update: Emerald Bay manhunt ends with arrests

A manhunt near Vikingsholm in South Lake Tahoe ended with both occupants of a Mazda being taken into custody.

Hobie Gregory, 24, and Alana Blakemore, 21, were taken into custody on Friday after a car stop north of Vikingsholm parking lot near Emerald Bay.

Both Blakemore and Gregory have been arrested in Carson City over the past year on drug charges.

According to the City of South Lake Tahoe, Blakemore was taken to Barton Hospital for eating drugs and a possible overdose immediately after the 3 p.m. car stop. Blakemore allegedly committed a similar act in Carson City in September 2018.

When Blakemore was arrested she dropped a large backpack into the middle of the road.

Because authorities were told there was a possibility that the couple were carrying explosives, the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Meanwhile, Gregory took off into the woods toward Lake Tahoe.

While authorities were combing the woods, a driver spotted Gregory hitchhiking near Camp Richardson and saw him catch a ride. The motorist followed to the Y, where South Lake Tahoe Special Weapons and Tactics and police officers responded and were able to find Gregory with the help of store staff.

No explosive device was located in Gregory’s possession or in the store.

The couple came to official notice earlier Friday afternoon when federal authorities alerted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that a suspected bank robber in a gray Mazda was heading toward Stateline.

Deputies responded and closed Kingsbury Grade at Foothill Road around 2 p.m.

However, the couple changed directions and went back over the state line where they were eventually captured.

Gregory was previously arrested in Carson City at Mexican Dam. According to a report appearing in the Nevada Appeal, he was accused of possession of methamphetamine.

Previous story: Around 2 p.m. Friday, Douglas County deputies were alerted that a 2006 gray Mazda containing two bank robbery suspects and driven by a woman was headed through Stateline.

Reports were the vehicle turned onto Kingsbury Grade, prompting deputies to close the road while they prepared for a felony stop.

But the vehicle turned back around and headed through South Lake Tahoe toward Emerald Bay.

The Mazda was stopped around 3 p.m. and the driver taken into custody, but the men took off into the woods headed for Lake Tahoe.

Highway 89 was closed from Bliss to Sugar Pine state parks in El Dorado County.