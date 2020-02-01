Author to speak at Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Though traditionally named after Abraham Lincoln as the first elected president of the Republican Party, the event was renamed “Reagan Day” in some locations following the death of President Reagan for the purpose of honoring him and modernizing the Republican Party’s message. Lincoln-Reagan dinners also are held each year by Republican Party groups across the nation to bring together local Republican activists, business leaders, candidates, and elected officials and hear from a fascinating speaker, and get the latest political updates. Don’t miss this extremely popular annual event at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden on Feb. 16.

The keynote speaker is author, broadcaster and political activist David J Harris Jr., who wrote “Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent.”

“This books tells the story of one man’s pursuit to shine light in the darkness and make sense out of the gloom clouding our nation’s greatness,” according to his biography. “Harris has been an entrepreneur for over 20 years, launching his first business at just 20 years old and turning it into a multi-million-dollar company in just two years. He has appeared on FOX news and met with President Donald Trump to launch the Young Black Leadership Summit. He is heavily involved in the Blexit movement. Facebook and Twitter have tried to censor and remove him from their platforms for his support of President Trump and conservative views, but as a black man, a conservative, a father, a husband, and a Christian, Harris cannot remain silent any longer.”

Also discussed will be current updates from events in Washington, D.C. by Nevada’s own Member of Congress from District 2, Mark Amodei.

The afternoon’s schedule is as follows:

4 p.m.: VIP Book Signing Reception with author David J. Harris, Jr.

5 p.m.: Banquet Room Doors Open

6 p.m.: Buffet Dinner

6:45 p.m.: Program begins – Congressman Mark Amodei and David J. Harris

There are several options for purchasing your tickets to this event. Sales end on Feb. 16, tickets available until Feb. 15.

1. 2019 Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. $85 a person.

2. VIP Book Signing Reception and Dinner Package. $135. This ticket admits you to the VIP book signing with David J. Harris, Jr., as well as to the dinner following. Included in the reception price is a personally autographed copy of “Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent.”

3. VIP Book Signing Reception Only. $65 + $5.59 fee. This ticket admits you to the VIP book signing with David J. Harris, Jr. only. Included in the reception price is a personally autographed copy of “Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent.”

If you are unable to attend but wish to donate to the cause you may also do that on the following website. Order tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/2020-lincolnreagan-event-tickets-89358960055. Refunds up to one day before the event however, Eventbrite’s fee is nonrefundable.

The Lincoln-Reagan event is paid for by the Douglas County Republican Party and is not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee. For more information visit the website douglasgop.org/.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com