The Aug. 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” There will be so many red flags this weekend, it's going to look like a May Day Parade. Today's red flag warning for critical fire danger is for 1-9 p.m. We have fire weather watches issued for Friday and Saturday, but don't be surprised if they also become red flags.

County commissioners are meeting in the CVIC Hall starting at 10 a.m. so the evolution won't be televised. Presentations on Douglas roadwork and an update on the county manager search kick off the meeting.

The vacation rentals session of the program starts at 3 p.m. and Ranchos Sierra goes at 5 p.m., so it's going to be a very long day.

After that meeting, you might be in the mood for some comedy, which is what they'll be offering at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park 6:30-8:30 p.m. If you're going to commission, anticipate being late, because Rancho Sierra is slated for two hours.

The smoke has been building in the afternoon just before the Zephyr picks up, so I figure that's a pretty good bet today, too. There's a lake wind advisory in effect for Tahoe today, also. Expect today's high to hit 96 degrees with winds southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com