Auburn Ski Club member Lexie Madigan qualifies for US Youth Biathlon World Championship Team

Laying prone on a patch of ice in Minnesota, Auburn Ski Club biathlete, Lexie Madigan, clutches her rifle.

Temperatures are hovering around a brutal minus-1 degree on Dec. 28, in Coleraine for the U.S. Youth and Junior World Team Trials, and as her nearly numb finger squeezes the rifle's trigger, a round is sent toward the target down range.

Her first shot misses the mark, but the next is true, and Madigan is off on her skis again. She ended up finishing the 7.5-kilometer biathlon that day in fourth-place in the women's youth (under 19) division, and fifth-place overall with a time of 26 minutes, 43.30 seconds. She crossed the finish line 1:26.20 behind the winner, Helen Wilson, of Anchorage, Alaska.

Madigan, a sophomore at Sugar Bowl Academy, then hit the course the following day for 6 kilometers and raced to fifth-place (sixth overall) with a time of 23:26.60.

Madigan's performance over the two days in Minnesota landed her a spot on the U.S. Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championship Team, and also on the team for the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Junior Cup #3 in Poland and the IBU Junior Open European Championships.

The U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee announced the teams on Dec. 30, according to a statement from the TeamUSA.org website.

Steady results

In a sport where results are rarely consistent and athletes spend years honing their skills, Madigan stands apart as an outlier. After only three years in biathlon, she made the team last year as a 14-year-old, according to head coach Glenn Jobe, but because the required age for team members is 15, Madigan wasn't allowed to compete.

This year, as a 15-year-old, there are no such formalities keeping the youngster from representing the United States at the late February world championships in Europe.

"Lexie has been always really consistent," said Jobe, a U.S. Olympic biathlete who competed at the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid and formerly served as director of Kirkwood's Nordic ski center. "She's just a very talented athlete and to have this kind of success after only four years in the sport is pretty amazing. I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with her and watch her be so successful."

Madigan will compete in the Junior IBU Cup #3 on Jan. 25-27 in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland. The IBU Junior Open European Championships will be Jan. 31-Feb 4 in Pokljuka, Slovenia, and the IBU Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships will take place from Feb. 26-March 4 in Otepaa, Estonia, according to Jobe.

Other local racers

Auburn Ski Club also had three other members trying to qualify for the youth and junior squads last week. Peter Carroll, 20, was on last year's team, and after a solid first day finished fourth in the junior division and eighth overall in the 10-kilometer race with a time of 29:29.90.

Carroll would struggle with his shooting the following day, with four misses from the prone position on the 7.5-kilometer course to finish in fifth out of the junior division and 13th overall with a time of 23:32.60.

"Peter, after the first race was in really good position to make the team, and then had a poor shooting bout the second race, and that's all it takes in biathlon," Jobe said. "It's a great sport because anybody on a given day can win, but if the shooting doesn't go well it impacts your opportunities."