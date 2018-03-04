Attorney general candidates in Minden on Wednesday

Republican state attorney general candidates Craig Mueller and Wes Duncan will speak at Wednesday's Douglas County Republican Women meeting.

Mueller is a Las Vegas attorney, who has served as a deputy district attorney and has run a criminal defense firm.

He is a Navy veteran and served as a fire control officer in the Persian Gulf, according to his website.

Duncan is a former Las Vegas assemblyman who is serving as assistant attorney general under Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, according to his website.

The luncheon is at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

For information, contact Bobbi Thompson at bthompson@douglasnv.us or 782-9871.