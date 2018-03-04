Attorney general candidates in Minden on Wednesday
March 4, 2018
Republican state attorney general candidates Craig Mueller and Wes Duncan will speak at Wednesday's Douglas County Republican Women meeting.
Mueller is a Las Vegas attorney, who has served as a deputy district attorney and has run a criminal defense firm.
He is a Navy veteran and served as a fire control officer in the Persian Gulf, according to his website.
Duncan is a former Las Vegas assemblyman who is serving as assistant attorney general under Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, according to his website.
The luncheon is at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
For information, contact Bobbi Thompson at bthompson@douglasnv.us or 782-9871.