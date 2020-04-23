Asymptomatic coronavirus testing begins in May

Members of the Air National Guard's High Rollers landed at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Thursday for fuel and lunch. Photo by Joe DuPuis

Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey residents who haven’t shown signs of the coronavirus but want to be tested for it will have an opportunity starting in May.

On Monday, residents may call 782-9090 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up an appointment to be tested, health officials announced on Thursday.

Callers will be asked where they live along with other information. Testing of up to 1,800 people will begin May 4 with the help of the Nevada National Guard.

The test only detects the virus in someone’s system at the time they are tested, so it won’t determine if someone has had the disease or is subject to it.

“Conducting community testing for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will provide data to Quad-County leaders for decision making purposes in the future,” said Battalion Chief Tom Raw, Carson City Deputy Emergency Manager and current Incident Commander for the Quad-County IMT.

Previously, individuals who were not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 did not meet the testing criteria as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has increased availability of testing supplies to CCHHS allowing the criteria to include people without symptoms.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at (775)283-4789. Individuals will be triaged and assessed by a nurse for testing. This hotline is for symptomatic individuals only; this is not the scheduling line mentioned above. For more information on COVID-19 and situation updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.