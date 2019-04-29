Assembly rolls back prevailing wage changes approved by 2015 legislature

On a party line vote, the Assembly on Monday passed a bill rolling back the changes to Nevada’s prevailing wage statutes made by the Republican-dominated legislature four years ago.

The Republican bill passed in 2015 raised the amount of a construction project needed to trigger prevailing wage requirements from $100,000 to $250,000, cut the prevailing wage by 10 percent for public school and university projects.

Assembly Bill 136 changed both those standards back to what they were four years ago.

Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, said the prevailing wage is designed to protect wages and work conditions and protect against unfair competition.

But Assemblyman Greg Hafen, R-Pahrump, argued it will add millions to the cost of building public and charter schools. He said the fiscal notes put on the bill by school districts total some $35 million.

He was joined by Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, who said it would add 25 percent to the cost of new schools.

The bill was passed 28-12 with two members absent and ordered to the Senate.