Aspire students serve community

Students at Aspire Academy High School gave presentations detailing their service projects completed during the semester Thursday morning.

Each semester, students give back to the community by creating a service project, focusing on topics anywhere from agriculture, serving low income communities, helping with businesses, and many more.

Jacob Brier, 16, is graduating early next year, and chose to focus his service project on volunteering with the Greenhouse Project in Carson City.

He said he thought it would be beneficial to introduce greenhouse projects to schools in Douglas County, and to focus science classes around it like Carson High does.

Heiden Sneed, 15, chose to work with the mentor of his previous service project, Chamber Manager Alicia Main.

Sneed helped Main set up the April 12 Business Showcase at the Douglas County Community Center. He helped set up booths, handed out raffle tickets, and worked crowd control before the event.

"I chose this service project because I saw it as a way to make an impression on businesses in the community, and as a way to connect with a lot of new people," said Sneed.

Each class also does a group service project each semester.

Aspire has a graduation rate of 98% on average, offers a small student to teacher ratio, and students can graduate sooner by working at an accelerated pace.

"We value service to our school and community," said Principal Marty Swisher, "and this is the day that our students get to shine and share the great things they have done."

Students give presentations twice a year at the end of each semester, and are open to community members.