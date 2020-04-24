As many Douglas residents have recovered from coronavirus as active cases

A National Guard C-130 at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Thursday. Photo by Joe DuPuis. The National Guard is planning a flyover on Tuesday.

coronavirusbiz-rcr-042520

With two new recoveries and one new case, Douglas County has as many residents who’ve overcome the coronavirus as those who have the disease.

A Douglas woman in her 30s was the latest case, announced Friday by the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center.

That brings the total number of new Douglas Cases to 18, with nine active and nine recovered.

Four new cases were reported over the course of the last week.

The total numbers for Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey are 75, with 47 active, 27 recoveries and one death.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, is contacting people close to the new cases to isolate them and prevent spreading the virus.

Two people are presently hospitalized with the virus.

The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, also known as the “High Rollers,” are scheduled for a C-130 flyover noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday passing Northern Nevada and Sierra range medical facilities to honor first responders on the frontline battling COVID-19.

“The High Rollers and the Nevada National Guard would like to show their support with a flyover for all men and women serving as COVID-19 frontline responders,” said Col. Jacob Hammons, 152nd Airlift Wing commander. “We are honored to fly for Nevada’s healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel who have demonstrated an incredible work ethic and resolve during this pandemic. They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the ‘Battle Born’ spirit that will enable us to get through this difficult time — and come out stronger on the other side.”

The flyover is set to begin at the Reno Air National Guard Base shortly before noon Tuesday and pass over Renown South Medical Center at noon. During the following hour, flyover locations include: Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City; Carson Valley Medical Centerin Gardnerville; Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, California; Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village; Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, California; St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno; Renown Regional Medical Center; VA Sierra Nevada Health Care Center; University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Banner Health Center in Fernley; Lahontan Valley VA Clinic and Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon; Renown and Rural Health Centers in Silver Springs.