Home security footage of an armed man who robbed a home south of Chalfant.

Mono County Sheriff’s Office

Early Tuesday the Mono County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple armed burglaries in the White Mountain Estates area south of Chalfant.

A man was caught on a home security camera, and investigators are hoping someone recognizes him.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar or who has home security footage that could help identify him is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 760-932-7549, ext 7.