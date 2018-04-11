April 11 Political Notes

Voting machine preview Wednesday

A preview of the county's new voting machines is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The new machines were approved in 2017. The open house will also show the new poll books, election workers will use to check in voters.

"During this event, in addition to demonstrating the equipment, we will accept voter registration applications, mail in ballot requests, and be available to answer questions," Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said.

Open election sign season starts Thursday

Beginning Thursday, political signs may be placed on private property within 660 feet of state highway right-of-ways in Nevada.

Recommended Stories For You

Signs larger than 4-feet by 8-feet require a permit from the Nevada Department of Transportation under state law.

No signs are permitted in the state highway right-of-way. State highways in Douglas County include Kingsbury Grade, Foothill Road, Genoa Lane, Muller Lane, Centerville Lane and highways 395, 88, 50 and 208.

Federal regulations and Nevada state law prohibit certain advertising on public highway property, including but not limited to political realtor or business signs. State road property often extends beyond the roadside, fenceline or sidewalk of interstates, freeways, highways.

Nevada Department of Transportation staff remove unlawful signs on highway roadsides, often storing them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for pick up. Per Nevada Revised Statute 405.110, sign owners can also be fined up to $250.

Further information is available by visiting http://www.nevadadot.com.

Governance Group hosts May 3 forum

The Good Governance Group will be hosting a candidates forum 6 p.m. May 3 at the Carson Valley Inn.

Candidates running for County Commissioner, Sheriff, Assembly, and State Senate, will be featured. Other office seekers will be given the opportunity to speak.

Town Hall debate May 16

A town hall debate featuring the commission and sheriff's race is scheduled for May 16 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the debate beginning at 5:30 p.m.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins will serve as moderator.

The commission race for district 2 will be resolved in the June primary, while the district 4 race will determine which Republican goes to the general.

The top two vote-getters among the four sheriff's candidates will go to general, unless one wins more than 50 percent of the race. Sheriff is a nonpartisan race and will appear on all primary ballots.

Candidate questionnaires out

The Record-Courier has emailed questionnaires to 2018 primary candidates for its annual guide.

The guide will be included in the newspaper in the week before early voting starts on May 26 for the June 12 primary election.

Any candidate on the primary ballot, who has not received the questionnaire or has questions, should contact Editor Kurt Hildebrand at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.

The guide for the general election will be published in October. Emails will go out to those candidates in August.