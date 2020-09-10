Applications open for community grants

Applications are open and being accepted for the 2020-2021 grant funding from the Board of County Commissioner’s Community Grant Program.

The Community Grant Program awards grant funding to nonprofit community organizations that provide a substantial benefit to county residents.

A webpage on the Douglas County website has been created to provide applicants with more information regarding the grant program background, application requirements, explanation of how funds are awarded, timeline with real-time updates on the process, and the application link. Please visit the Community Grant website at: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/finance/community_grant

All agencies who want to apply for grant funding must complete and submit an online Grant Application. To qualify for funding, an organization is required to submit a complete online application to Douglas County by 11:59 PM September 30, 2020. Applications received incomplete or after the due date will not be considered.

If you are interested in applying, review the evaluation criteria while preparing the grant application. Applicants are required to thoroughly review the grant webpage along with Douglas County Policy 100.08 Community Grants Program and the Douglas County FY-22 Strategic Plan before submitting their application.

Contact Natalie Wood at the County Manager’s Office at (775) 782-9821 or nwood@douglasnv.us with any questions regarding the Community Grant Program.