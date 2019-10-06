Anytime Fitness continues coffin race domination

Anytime Fitness' Day of the Deadlift was the winning entry at Saturday's Fall Festival in Gardnerville. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Threepeat

Anytime Fitness won its third Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Race in a row this year with their Day of the Deadlift entry.

One of the fifth annual Gardnerville Fall Festival’s signature events, the coffin race had six entries compete on Saturday.

Residents lined both sides of the track set up on Slaughterhouse Lane to watch the three heats.

Gardnerville Town Board member Mary Wenner said she thought the event was better attended than last year.

The event wasn’t entirely about pushing a big box down a racetrack, though.

Visitors participated in the East Fork Gallery’s annual Scarecrow Making, which has been going on since the 1980s.

Douglas High School student and local talent Jakota Wass performed for the event, as did the Carson Valley Basque Dancers, Northwest Martial artists and gymnasts practicing aerial arts.