Dance studio hosting meet and greet

An inside look at a local dance studio along with the chance to meet the dance instructors who work there are being offered at a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. in Carson City, invites families to attend and inquire about classes for their children.

Staff will answer questions about class placement and styles of dance offered.

Registration for classes will be available at the event along with refreshments.

The studio's dance season begins on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Anyone who signs up for classes before then will get a $5 discount off the registration fee.

For information, contact 775-88-DANCE (883-2623), 775-882-2916 or Tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net.