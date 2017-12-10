Andrews named director of medical services at Millennium

Kindal Andrews has been named director of medical services at Millennium.

Andrews is a family nurse practitioner who is certified by The American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Andrews earned her master's degree of science in nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, she specialized in critical care nursing, making the transition from a critical care nurse to a family nurse practitioner to focus on individualized care across the lifespan.

With interest in women's and men's health Andrews will be heading up the incontinence, vaginal rejuvenation and hormone replacement pellet programs at Millennium.

Andrews was raised in Douglas County since the age of 3. She is a 2005 graduate of Douglas High School.

After college and marrying her husband Joe, Andrews chose to stay in Gardnerville to raise her children, Andrew and Jax, because of the strong family values within the Carson Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Millennium is located at 1520 Hwy 395 N in Gardnerville.