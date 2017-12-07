Anita Kornoff: Local authors release new history book

Just in time for the holidays, local authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey have released "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour." A must-have for cemetery buffs and fans of Carson Valley history alike, this first of a four-book series takes readers on a virtual tour of the southernmost section of Genoa's historic cemetery.

"The history of any place can be found in their cemetery," said Laurie Hickey. "You can tell where the people originally came from, how they are related, and when major epidemics may have swept through." Included in this new book are stories of early Valley settlers like William Cradlebaugh, who once owned Cradlebaugh's Bridge (and veteran of the 1846 Mexican War); Charles Daudel, Genoa's beloved cobbler; and "Fiddler" Taylor, who played for dances as far away as Silver Mountain — when he wasn't too drunk to perform.

"We wrote the book so that readers can either visit the cemetery with the book in hand to see the graves themselves or just enjoy the tales about these fascinating people from the comfort of an armchair," said Dustman. "And we've included not only the earliest pioneers who are buried here but also more recent names, such as a young soldier tragically killed in the Vietnam War." The book was a team effort by Dustman, Hickey, and photographer Judy Wickwire. "We especially wanted to document the history of these people while we could," noted Hickey. "The older generation is quickly passing on, and with them, so many of the stories."

"The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour" features period illustrations, photos of the headstones, plus a helpful index to help visitors identify the graves when they visit the cemetery. "A walk through the Genoa Cemetery is not complete without this guide," said Nevada historian Michael Fischer. "Anyone interested in Carson Valley history will benefit from reading this volume."

Pick up your copy at Carson Valley Historical Society Museum bookstore; Dangberg Home Ranch; or purchase online at http://www.clairitage.com.

Home Ranch for the Holidays

You're invited to an old-fashioned Holiday Open House at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park tomorrow, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also on Dec. 16. Admission is free for members, $5 donation for everyone else. Decorated for Christmas throughout, the home will feature an exhibit of toys from the 1870s-1940s played with by three generations of Dangberg children. The dining room exhibit includes the Haviland Limoges china service, and an assortment of formal evening wear.

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch President Howard Bennett, an accomplished organist, will play the Dangberg's 1895 organ. Enjoy treats and hot cider. The park's store will be open, with a selection of jewelry, history books, gift items and the above-described book "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour." Special pre-order price for Friends of Dangberg members: $16.95 (regular $19.95). To order: email curator@dangberghomeranch.org or call 775-783-9417.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.