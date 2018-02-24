Anderson adds silver in big air

Jamie Anderson has never been anything other than a champion at the Olympics. She took gold in the 2014 Winter Games' debut of women's snowboard slopestyle in Sochi, Russia and defended that title earlier this month in the 2018 games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

But the South Lake Tahoe native had to settle for silver in the women's snowboard big air competition — another Olympic first-time event — after scoring a 90 on her first run and ending with a total score of 177.25 on Thursday in South Korea.

Anderson finished just behind Anna Gasser, of Austria, who had an impressive third run and ended with a score of 185, awarding her gold.

Anderson was one of three Americans in the field, including Julia Marino and Jessika Jenson.

Anderson was the top American qualifier for the event in sixth place with a 90.00.

A little more than a week before the big air finals, Anderson was standing atop the medal podium. She successfully defended the gold medal in women's snowboard slopestyle in adverse conditions.