Ancient blasting cap causes significant injury

Blasting caps found near Bagley Valley in Alpine County after someone picked up something that exploded.

Jesse McKone/Alpine County Sheriff’s Office

A person received a significant hand injury on Thursday after picking up an explosive device near Bagley Valley in Alpine County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s responded to Carson Valley Medical Center where the person had sought treatment.

According to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office the person appears to have found one of several blasting caps that could date back to Alpine County’s mining days.

Alpine deputies went to the area where they found several blasting caps that appeared to have been there for “a very long time.”

The Tahoe Douglas Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded on Friday and detonated the remaining blasting caps.