America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride rescheduled for Sept.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 29th Annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has been rescheduled to be combined with the 18th Annual Tour de Tahoe.
The ride was originally scheduled for June 7 and it will now be held Sept. 13.
“This is an extremely difficult decision especially in that we have 800-plus team in training members with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society scheduled to participate and raise over $3 million,” said event director, Curtis Fong in a press release.
“We are fortunate to have Tour de Tahoe as a back-up event and hopefully life will return to a new normal by that date. By combining both rides, this year’s ride will be branded as America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe.”
Over the past 24 years, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has brought over 27,000 trained athletes to the ride and has raised more than $108 million.
They will be rescheduling their Team in Training fundraiser to Sept. 13, as well.
All online pre-registered participants have had their registrations transferred to the Tour de Tahoe.
They also have the option to transfer to the 2021 Most Beautiful Ride or get a full refund.
The National Psoriasis Foundation will continue to be the Tour de Tahoe charity sponsor.
For information and to register for the America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe, visit: https://www.bikethewest.com.