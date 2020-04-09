America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride rescheduled for Sept.

More than 3,000 bicyclists annually participate in “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride” around Lake Tahoe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 29th Annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has been rescheduled to be combined with the 18th Annual Tour de Tahoe.

The ride was originally scheduled for June 7 and it will now be held Sept. 13.

“This is an extremely difficult decision especially in that we have 800-plus team in training members with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society scheduled to participate and raise over $3 million,” said event director, Curtis Fong in a press release.

“We are fortunate to have Tour de Tahoe as a back-up event and hopefully life will return to a new normal by that date. By combining both rides, this year’s ride will be branded as America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe.”

Over the past 24 years, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has brought over 27,000 trained athletes to the ride and has raised more than $108 million.

They will be rescheduling their Team in Training fundraiser to Sept. 13, as well.

All online pre-registered participants have had their registrations transferred to the Tour de Tahoe.

They also have the option to transfer to the 2021 Most Beautiful Ride or get a full refund.

The National Psoriasis Foundation will continue to be the Tour de Tahoe charity sponsor.

For information and to register for the America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe, visit: https://www.bikethewest.com.