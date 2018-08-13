Americana music at Dangberg Thursday

Singer and song writer Mike Beck will bring Western Americana music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 16.

Mike Beck is an engaging acoustic solo artist who performs in the United States and Europe. Beck is a regularly featured performer at The National Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering. He has seven albums with original songs that have been recognized as some of the finest compositions on Western Americana.

The Western Horseman magazine recently listed "The 13 Best Cowboy Songs" and included two compositions by Mike Beck, recognizing him alongside other writers such as Ian Tyson, Tom Russell, Lucinda Williams and Gene Autry.

Beck's strong command of the guitar is reminiscent of Steven Stills, which sets him apart in a way that has garnered him many requests for guitar workshops at festivals. He is a seasoned performer whose guitar playing, and warm genuine style, engages audiences with his songs and stories.

"Mike Beck plays the guitar like a Byrd. His strings do things that mine could never do. They obey the slightest finger-touch commands like a fine Reining Horse," said American folk singer Ramblin' Jack Elliot.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's CafÃ©, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors should bring their own seating and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, Â¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

The final concert of the season will be Sierra Sweethearts playing bluegrass music on August 23.