Alpine residents can receive coronavirus test in El Dorado County

Testing is now available to all Alpine County residents at the two locations in El Dorado County, South Lake Tahoe and Shingle Springs, according to Alpine Public Health Officer Richard Johnson.

The nasal swab testing determines if someone has the their system currently.

Testing is available to everyone regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Johnson said appointments fill up fast, so Alpine residents shouldn’t hesitate to call if they want a test.

To register for an appointment, people can visit here. Those without internet access can call 888-634-1123.



The fee is billed to your insurance, or is free if you do not have coverage.

Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours, according to officials. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site. Patients will receive a card at the time of testing directing them to a site for test results. Patients who test positively will be contacted by telephone by a nurse.