Alpine County’s Public Health Officer has a suggestion for those who would drink Lysol to prevent the coronavirus.

It’ll work if you think dying will help stop the spread of disease.

“The short story — Don’t,” Dr. Richard Johnson said on Friday.

The maker of Lysol products are warning people not to consume their products and to only use them within the appropriate guidelines.

“Under no circumstances should our disinfectant produces be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other routes,” the company said.

Johnson also pointed out that ultraviolet light used to kill a virus would probably kill the host as well.

Artificial ultraviolet C light is used to sterilize hospitals, airplanes and other public spaces, in addition to sanitizing drinking waters.

To use ultraviolet safely requires a specialist and health officials have warned against trying to use it to sterilize their hands or any other part of their skin.

There are varied uses for ultraviolet light in disinfecting, but most lamps on the market don’t use that light.

Exposure to sunlight will eventually deactivate a virus, but no one know how long it will take or what strength.

“The amount of UV in sunlight varies depending on the time of day, the weather, the season and where you live,” he said. “Finally, it goes without saying that disinfecting your skin with any kind of UV will lead to damage and increase your risk of skin cancer. And once the virus is inside your body, no amount of UV is going to have any impact on whether you’re infected.”