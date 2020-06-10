Alpine plans to reopen on Friday, Douglas adds a coronavirus case

Alpine County is reopening as soon as Friday after being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak, Public Health Officer Richard Johnson announced on Wednesday.

“Given the current situation in Alpine County, I am authorizing all sectors for which the governor has released guidance to reopen as soon as this Friday,” he said. “Although we do not plan to inspect facilities for compliance or certify such, we are happy to review any plans.”

Johnson warned that opening does not mean that the coronavirus threat is over.

“We need to continue to keep physically distanced, wash our hands, avoid touching our faces and we are encouraged to wear face coverings when we cannot maintain social distancing especially indoors.”

Johnson said those behaviors are more important than any policy the county or state would impose.

On Wednesday, a Douglas County woman in her 40s was reported to have the virus, bringing the county’s active cases to nine. The county continues to have 30 recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by ZIP code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.