Alpine County searching for man missing after Bear Valley ski trip

A man overdue from a skiing trip to Bear Valley is the subject of a search in the high Sierra.

Thomas Mullarkey, 65, was reported missing on Wednesday night after he failed to return to their Arnold, Calif., cabin.

Mullarkey’s vehicle was located at Bear Valley Mountain Resort not long after his wife made the 11:30 p.m. report, according to Alpine County Undersheriff Spencer Case.

Because of extreme avalanche danger, searchers could not begin work until day broke on Thursday.

Members of the Calaveras County Search and Rescue, Alpine County Search and Rescue, resort ski patrol, and Sheriff's Office personnel resumed the search at first light on Thursday.

Case said helicopters from the Air National Guard and the California Highway Patrol were called in to help look for Mullarkey, but were grounded in Bear Valley due to low visibility, wind and snow.

“Search conditions continue to be very hazardous due to extreme avalanche conditions,” Case said.

Mullarkey is described as 5-feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

“Mr. Mullarkey is known to be an advanced skier and in good health,” Case said. “He is believed to be wearing the same ski suit as depicted in his photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Case at (530) 694-2231, ext. 357.