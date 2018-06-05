Alleged shoplifters face felonies in fights with security

Two people accused of attacking store security officers in separate incidents are in Douglas County jail on felonies.

An 18-year-old Indian Hills man was arrested for robbery on Monday after he allegedly knocked over a store security agent while shoplifting from the Jacks Valley Target.

Daniel McDonald is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

He was trying to walk out of the store without paying when the security confronted him, and he knocked her down and ran out of the store.

A 50-year-old Reno woman is in custody after she was arrested in connection with a theft at the Topsy Walmart.

Terri Lynn Winter is accused of pepper spraying a store security agent after being asked for a receipt for goods she was carrying in a Walmart bag around midnight on May 1.

She and another woman ran to their vehicle and reportedly tried to back into another store employee who was trying to get the license plate number.

They allegedly took $112 worth of merchandise.