All roads lead home

Life is like a lake. When it's calm you see the reflection of the world around it clearly and with admiration. The pristine water mirrors the pleasure of peace. Early morning allows the sun to dance on the silver gloss of still water beckoning a new day. The simplicity of the never ending promise from the sun rising each day blankets us in hope.

Activity brings joy, play and excitement to the once still water. Waves turn to ripples and we can no longer tell where one began and the other ends, much like the cycles of humanity. We forget the water was just moments ago motionless while indulging in the whimsy, thinking nothing of tomorrow. Then the sun's counterpart begins her rise reminding us all, to once again embrace stillness, to reflect and recharge.

We really only notice what is happening atop. We see the rhythms on the surface. Validation with the naked eye shows us the cause and effect of say a Jet Ski making waves to the shoreline. This we know for sure, but what about under the water? What happens below the surface? We can all clean up pretty well and make a reflection like the stillness of the lake. Look a certain way, project a particular story about who we are to the world around us. However, there is an entire world under the surface, inside the reflection. Do you ever wonder what lies below the surface? Are you curious how deep the lake really is, how deep you are?

There are a few different ways to enter into the waters of life. You can dip your toe in and check the temperature controlling your transition along the way. You can jump in feet first, allowing for a possible shock to the system and making quite a splash. Or you can glide your fingers along the surface making a small gesture or salutation to invite in the experience, walk out on the dock and dive in head first, your hands pointed cutting the water like a knife leaving only a subtle sign on the surface of your entrance into the deep. As equifinality suggests, either avenue ends in the water. How do you approach life?

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.