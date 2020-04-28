Air Guard C-130s put on a show for front line coronavirus troops

A Nevada Air Guard C-130 flies over Gardnerville on Tuesday.

Three C-130s from the Nevada Air Guard’s High Rollers lumbered over Carson Valley at lunchtime on Tuesday as residents gathered at a distance to watch.

Vehicles with flags flying and children watching from vehicle sunroofs filled the streets around Carson Valley Medical Center.

“Thanks to all the first responders,” the Guard pilot could be heard saying over Minden-Tahoe Airport’s live-streamed radio.

The aircraft flew in from the northwest and turned heading southwest toward Barton Memorial Hospital before making their rounds of area hospitals.