Aerial search aids in finding hiker lost overnight in Sierra

A hiker spent the night in the wilderness after his family reported him missing on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second hunt for a missing for Douglas County Search and Rescue over the weekend.

The hiker was reported overdue at 3:30 p.m. after a woman reported her husband went for a hike near Skunk Harbor at Lake Tahoe around lunchtime and hadn't been heard from since.

Douglas County Sheriff's Spokesman Ron Elges said searchers, who had just assisted in finding a missing hiker a few hours before, mobilized.

They looked for the man until 10 p.m. when they had to suspend their efforts due to darkness.

The search resumed at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, and with the assistance of two helicopters, Washoe Couty's Raven and the U.S. Navy Search and Rescue Seahawk, were able to spot the hiker at 7:45 a.m.

The hiker was kidded to Spooner Junction in northwest Douglas County where he received medical attention for cuts and bruises and then reunited with his family.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public when enjoying recreation in the back country to limit your activities to those that do not exceed any limitations one may have due to medical or physical conditions," Elges said. "In this case, the subject was prepared by carrying water and had knowledge of how to survive overnight in a mountain area, which absolutely contributed to this incident having a successful outcome."