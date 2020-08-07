Advertisement at top of Best Of isn’t to vote in Best Of Carson Valley contest

Scroll down to find the buttons to vote in the Best of Carson Valley. The green button at the top is a Google advertisement.

best of warning

An advertisement appearing at the top of the Best of Carson Valley Page is not associated with The Best Of contest.

The Best Of does not require a credit card number and unless you want to buy a game or music from the advertiser don’t click on it.

Best Of only requires and email address, and can be found by scrolling down past the large Best Of logo and to the separate categories.

Once you’ve input your email address, the system should recognize you when you return.

The R-C apologizes for any confusion caused by the ad and is working to have it removed.