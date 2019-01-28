Additional vacation rental task force members sought

Douglas County is seeking additional representatives to serve on a Vacation Home Rental Task Force. At the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners meeting held at Lake Tahoe on Thursday, the county commissioners provided direction to staff to re-open the recruitment to seek additional members of the task force for the purpose of offering recommendations to the County Manager on the permitting, management and limitation of vacation home rentals. This group will be advisory only.

Interested individuals should be full time residents of Douglas County and should submit a letter of interest including the reason(s) you would like to participate as a member of the task force, qualifications, and area of expertise. Letters of interest may be mailed to:

Douglas County Community Development

Attn: Dave Lundergreen

P.O. Box 218

Minden, NV 89423

Or you may submit via electronic mail to: dlundergreen@douglasnv.us.

Letters of interest are due noon Feb. 8. A panel will be selected and meetings will be scheduled after that date.