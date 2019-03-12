Accused kidnapper in custody

A 23-year-old South Lake Tahoe man is in custody after an alleged kidnapping early Monday morning in Stateline.

Moises Casillas was arrested by South Lake Tahoe Police on Monday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Casillas is being held in the El Dorado County Jail on a felony domestic batter call stemming from an earlier incident.

Douglas authorities are seeking a warrant charging him with kidnapping and domestic battery.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the FBI and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.