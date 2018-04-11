Accused bear poachers face charges in Dayton

Charges have been filed in the February 2017 killing of a large male black bear in the Pine Nut Mountains near Dayton.

Game wardens for the Nevada Department of Wildlife wrapped up a year-long investigation, it was announced Wednesday.

Dayton residents Daniel Rubio, Eliseo Rubio Sr. and Eliseo Rubio Jr. are facing charges in Dayton Justice Court after the Lyon County District Attorney's Office filed charges on March 28.

“After being alerted to the possible unlawful killing of a large black bear in the Pine Nut Mountains near Dayton, NV in February of 2017, game wardens began what was to become a nearly year-long investigation into the matter,” Spokesman Aaron Meier said.

Enough evidence was produced to charge the Rubios with felony unlawful killing of a big game animal as well as gross misdemeanor unlawful possession of a big game animal.

"This was a lengthy and complicated investigation in which patience, persistence, and confidentiality were crucial to the eventual success," said Nevada Department of Wildlife Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed. "Key evidence in this case minimized our reliance on additional information from the public or offering rewards while investigating this case."

In this investigation, the suspects were identified from the beginning.

"Not having media exposure during the investigation helped protect key pieces of evidence," said Game Warden Jake Kreamer. "Keeping things confidential allowed us the time to conduct a very thorough investigation and put together what we believe is a solid case."

Turnipseed said the Rubios were not hunters.

"They did not have big game tags, did not purchase hunting licenses, and are not hunters. People like this are definitely not sportsmen,” said Turnipseed.

Witnesses to any wildlife-related crime are encouraged to report information to Operation Game Thief at (800) 992-3030.