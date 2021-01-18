A trip to clean up the cross

The cross at the top of Johnson Lane

Special to The R-C

If you haven’t been up to the Cross lately, you will notice some improvements on your next trip. A few weeks ago about a dozen residents made the trek up the hill. We repainted the cross, reinstalled LED solar lights, repaired the bench and then replaced the ammo can which holds the journals. It is always an inspiring event when we get work done on the site. It has been 10 years since it was erected in 2010 to replace the previous wooden version.

During that event a story was related to me, which may be the best explanation of the cross. One of the participants who has lived here a long time told me a story of meeting an individual at the site while they were putting up the second wooden cross. Apparently, numerous years before, the individual went through some very tough times and promised to honor God if they survived. So they erected the first cross, which must have been in the 1960s sometime. This is the first story I have heard that was from a first hand source. So I have to put some credence to it. The person would hike the hill and get his cup refilled.

My good friend Jeff Rauh and I hiked up to the cross on Jan. 13 to replace the plaque that was shot up. I will never understand people’s insistence on being disrespectful. We parked at the east end of the hill’s base and took the long way around the back side. I have never been up that route, and it was very interesting. Jeff told me about several interesting points we need to visit on our next hike. This time we were on a mission to replace the plaque.

Jeff is a young, spry 66 and I am an old and overweight 60. So while I stopped numerous times to catch my breath, he had the patience to keep me entertained until we reached the peak. We drilled the holes and applied the epoxy hopefully to keep it secure. We stepped back and reviewed our work. It looked pretty good, and we owe a debt of thanks to Bill Muerle for making the blank and Steve Goss for doing the laser engraving. Both contributed time and materials to make the improvement a success. I would like to thank them here in public. I was proud that we were able to keep the work here locally. If you ever need something like that done then look them up they will take care of you. You can email Steve at GGW Laser Engraving and cutting ggwlaser@gmail.com. Bill Muerle can be reached at ironworks@decorativeironplus.com

By now you are probably wondering what is the significance of the plaque. For me it is really self-serving. The plaque memorializes my soldiers that were killed. The first group is from Mustang 22, which was a CH-47 that was shot down in Afghanistan in 2005. I wear a hero bracelet everyday so I won’t forget them. The other group includes the names of National Guard members who were fatally shot in the IHOP shooting in September 2011. I worked with them and Miranda was my employee at one time. The end of the plaque reminds visitors to reflect on their own losses and to please be respectful of the site.

While Jeff and I were packing to return down the hill, a gentleman came up the slope in his UTV. During our conversation, he kept saying how important the site was to him and his wife. We could tell from his voice the appreciation he had for it. He told a quick story of how he lived in Illinois six years ago. They never planned moving since they had been in that area a long time. During a visit to the valley, they changed their plans and decided to move to here. He told how the people in the Johnson Lane area were so friendly and would do anything for their neighbors. It was quite touching hearing it in a raw form, but isn’t that one reason we are all here?

The cross doesn’t belong to anyone person and certainly not to me. It is a community place of inspiration and reflection. I hope you have a chance to visit it because it really is something to relish. You can reach it by going to the end of East Valley and hiking up the hill. Take plenty of water, Tylenol and a snack. You will need it.

The Johnson Lane Crafters are scheduling a spring craft event in various driveways. The event that happened in the fall was considered a huge success. This event is planned for two days so shoppers have a broader opportunity to pick up great goods. Those who wish to be added to the map should sign in to the Facebook page “JL Crafters” more information will be posted on the Feb. 15.

Finally, the dog park continues to be a hit. Somehow the county installed two fire hydrants, and they were painted by the elementary school kids. It is quite interesting although I haven’t figured out who is going to spray it down frequently.

Please send comments to johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com