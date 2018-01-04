A new year, a new you: How to take off pounds in 2018

Nearly half of us make them, very few of us are able to keep them. But still, we continue to try, and that signals hope. Among the top resolutions each year are those having to do with weight loss. In a world where social events usually include food, gorgeous food commercials, tempting cooking shows, and well-stocked supermarkets it is really difficult to tune it out. Luckily, we have several local weight loss support groups around to help us.

Find a group that works for you

A support group that has been around since 1948 is called TOPS (take off pounds sensibly). It started around the kitchen table of housewife and founder Esther Mann. Today you can find a TOPS meeting each Thursday at the Gardnerville Senior Center on Waterloo. It is a non-profit weight loss support group with minimal fees where members share information on health, nutrition, food choices, and encouragement to those wishing to drop a size or two in 2018. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. and meetings start at 9:15. Open to both men and women, you are invited to attend for free and see if you'd like to join. Contact: Juanita at 267-9471.

Do You Have a Problem with Food?

Another local non-profit weight control group is Compulsive Eaters Anonymous, "CEA-HOW." It is based on the 12-step principles of AA and is a fellowship of non-judgmental individuals who, through shared experience, strength, and hope, are recovering from compulsive overeating. They offer simple, easy-to-follow ways of eating for anyone who struggles with his or her weight. Their newest group is in Gardnerville.

They meet on Sunday evenings at 5:30 in the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane. There are no dues or fees as they are self-supporting through member contributions.

To determine if compulsive overeating could be a problem for you, they suggest asking yourself some questions.

Typical signs are "eating when not hungry; feelings of guilt, shame or embarrassment about weight; eating triggered by emotions, both positive and negative; overeating that affects health or way of life," etc.

Only you can diagnose if you may be a compulsive eater, the distinction is often difficult to make for many personal reasons. For the complete list, see the website ceahow.org or call Sue, 400-0098, with questions.

Everyone's heard of Weight Watchers

This group, founded in 1963 by New York, homemaker Jean Nidetch, has chapters across the US and beyond. The primary focus of Weight Watchers is long-term weight management with a commitment to better eating habits and a healthy lifestyle. There are no forbidden foods, with a point system ascribed to values of various items.

As times have changed, so has the plan. You are invited to discover the latest findings at a meeting held in Minden at H. S. Construction Plaza, 1650 Hwy. 395, Suite 201, upstairs behind the Bank of America.

Day or evening meetings are on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. See website https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/activity for other locations and information.

Remember, everything works and nothing works — it's all up to you.

