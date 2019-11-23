9 courts awarded grants for improvements

East Fork Justice Court received a $21,145 grant to buy an evidence presentation system from the Nevada Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s Administrative Office of the Courts has awarded grants to nine Nevada trial courts to improve access to services, enhance security and provide training.

Two of the grants are to Douglas County courts, two more to Churchill County and one to Fernley.

The Ninth District Court was awarded $2,500 to begin the process of certifying four court interpreters in Spanish.

The Canal Township Justice Court in Fernley will get $21,224 to buy an evidence presentation system as well.

In addition, New River Township Justice Court in Fallon will get $16,625 to install security barriers in the courthouse lobby and replace the rear public lobby door. The Tenth Judicial District Court in Fallon will get $18,295 to replace metal detectors in the lobby.