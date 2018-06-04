$9.1 million sewer plant low bid

While not making any money on the delay, county commissioners did receive a clear-cut low bidder for expansion of the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Farr Construction's bid of $9.155 million, topped competitor KG Walters by about $375,716.

The Farr bid was $71,199 higher than the $9.084 million low bid in February, after it was challenged by KG Walters.

The bid award has been delayed four times so far by a variety of issues. County commissioners rejected the previous Farr bid in February after it was challenged by KG Walters.

Walters however is the low bidder to work on Carson City's sewer plant. That bid is scheduled to be awarded Thursday in Carson City.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting starting 1 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center due to early voting at the county courthouse. A controversial project southwest of the Gardnerville Ranchos isn't scheduled to be heard until after 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Work on the sewer plant has been planned for the past decade, but was delayed by the Great Recession.

The engineers estimate on the project was $8.6 million, 5.6 percent lower than the lowest bid, according to county engineer Nick Charles.

The county has redevelopment and state revolving loan funds totally $10.2 million for the project.

The construction contract exceeds that by $1.65 million, and is proposed to be covered by the sewer fund's capital reserves.

Additional costs include $355,315 to Keller Associates for project and construction management. Lumos & Associates and CH2M Hill, the consultant who did the needs study, also have contracts for discussion on Thursday.

Hill is also up for a $394,000 contract to work on the hardware and software for the plant. The company would integrate the plant into the county's supervisory control and data acquisition system to allow for remote monitoring and alarm notification.

The total work is expected to add up to $11.6 million, including $528,000 in contingency funds.

Charles said there is $3 million in the capital reserves fund, which will more than make up the difference.

The county approved a plan to expand the plant in September 2015.

According to a report prepared by CH2M Hill, the plant can continue to meet its permitted discharge requirements until the annual average flow exceeds its licensed 300,000 gallons a day. The plant treats an average of 254,000 gallons of sewage per day.

Built in 1988 to serve the industrial areas around Minden-Tahoe Airport, the plant was originally built to treat 125,000 gallons a day.

Sewer ponds and the plant were the subject of $1 million in work in 2007. Additional $400,000 in work on the plant was approved last year as a result of damage done in earlier storms.

Most Valley residents are served by the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District, which serves the two towns and the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District. Indian Hills General Improvement District provides sewer to its residents.