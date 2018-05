80 Douglas residents graduate Western Nevada College on Monday

Eighty Douglas County residents were among the 539 to receive a diploma as part of Monday's Western Nevada College graduation ceremony.

Gov. Brian Sandoval was the commencement speaker at the graduation held at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City.

Sandoval shared his experiences towards obtaining his degree, telling the graduates he came from a working class family and had to work hard and how that paid off to make the opportunities he earned even better.

"Opportunity is a word that is thrown around all the time and you may hear it all the time, but I want you to think about what it means to you," Sandoval said. "…I learned that the opportunity to succeed is more rewarding when you earned it through struggle and sacrifice."

He told the graduates he hoped they seized every opportunity that came their way and to never discontinue their thirst to learn, even pointing out his mother in the front row of the graduates who earned her PhD at 70.

For the WNC graduates, the day was filled with smiles, laughter, love and pride as they marched across the stage to take their diplomas.

"You each have a personal story," Sandoval said. "And it makes me proud to stand here before each of you, in front of your family and friends and say you did it, job well done and congrats."