6.5 quake strikes west of Tonopah

The US Geological Survey map of an earthquake near Coaldale this morning

Earthquake

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake set the hills north of Coaldale rattling at around 4 a.m. with at least 15 aftershocks that are still happening, including a 4.9, 5.1 and 4.7 quakes.

The main earthquake was located in central Nevada west of Tonopah, according to the University of Nevada, Reno, Seismology Lab.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 16 Douglas County residents reported feeling the initial quake with seven in Gardnerville and eight in Minden.

Reports came in as far away as San Diego and Salt Lake City.