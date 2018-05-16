55 Valley residents to graduate UNR this week

The following is a list of Valley residents receiving degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno. The university cautions that reporting hometown cities is optional for students and is self-reported. Also, some students, even if they graduated and consider one of those towns as their hometown, may have a Reno address now and may not be listed here.

More than 50 current and former Carson Valley residents will receive degrees in Saturday's University of Nevada, Reno, graduation ceremony.

Eight residents will receive master's degrees and 47 will get bachelor's degrees, according to the university.

The University of Nevada, Reno's 128th Commencement will confer 3,137 degrees, the largest amount of degrees conferred in one semester. The commencement exercises will take place over four ceremonies in three days – Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and will be on the University's Quad, located on the southern part of campus. Each ceremony focuses on particular colleges, and both undergraduate and graduate degrees for each of those colleges will be granted.

During the University's Commencement ceremonies this year, 2,519 bachelor degrees, 549 advanced-degrees (master's and doctoral degrees) and 69 University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine degrees will be awarded. The University awarded 2,808 total degrees last spring and has seen a 50-percent increase in degrees conferred since 2010 due to increased enrollment and improved graduation rates.

The schedule for awarding the degrees is:

5 p.m. Thursday: College of Engineering, Orvis School of Nursing and College of Science

8 a.m. Friday: College of Business, School of Community Health Sciences, Division of Health Sciences (Social Work) and School of Medicine (Speech Pathology)

5 p.m. Friday: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources and College of Education

8 a.m. Saturday: College of Liberal Arts and Reynolds School of Journalism

Free public parking is available in the West Stadium Parking Complex and the Blue and Green surface lots on the north end of campus. Shuttles will be available two hours before each ceremony. The Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex will be available for handicap parking. Due to increased traffic seen around Commencement ceremonies, the public is strongly encouraged to allow extra time and arrive early.